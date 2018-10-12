Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

Top Story

MB
Mariana Baabar
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CPEC projects not being reviewed: FO

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office of Pakistan Thursday categorically said that CPEC projects were not being reviewed but third parties were welcome to make investments.

Addressing the weekly briefing here, spokesperson Dr Muhammad Faisal said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s statement about the CPEC projects was taken out of context.

Pakistan has held discussions about the possibility of Saudi Arabia investing in projects under the CPEC.

On Saudi Arabia’s inclusion in the CPEC, the spokesperson said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia had held discussions on the matter.

Speaking on $5 billion deal by India to buy S-400 Russian air defense system, the spokesperson said Pakistan was strongly against the ongoing arms race in the region but remained alert and ready to defend itself.

“We are opposed to an arms race in South Asia and have been proposing measures for promoting restraint in both the nuclear and conventional domains. However, we cannot remain oblivious to these developments and are firmly committed to maintaining credible minimum deterrence by taking any measures, as necessary. Let me assure you that Pakistan is fully confident of its ability to do so. In case of any external threat, we and our forces are ready to give a befitting response,” he said.

Recently, the US appears to have accepted a waiver for India on sanctions it has imposed on Russia in areas of defense and intelligence sectors.

India has dared to still go ahead when during the recent visit of President Putin to New Delhi the agreement was signed where the new system should be in place by 2020.

The spokesman also sent a warning that all those countries who were arming India with these latest weapons should keep mind that the balance of power in the region was not disturbed.

While both Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Sushma Swaraj are presently in Dushanbe to attend the 17th meeting of the Council of Heads of State of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), no meeting between the two is likely.

“Pakistan has not shied away from talks with India and is open to discuss all issues, including Jammu and Kashmir, Siachen and terrorism,” the spokesman said.

He said the people of Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) had rejected the election drama staged by India.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed