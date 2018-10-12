Ladies golf begins today

ISLAMABAD: The first FEGA All Pakistan Ladies Amateur Golf gets under way from today (Friday) at the Bahria City Pines Club situated at Murree Expressway.

As many as 42 lady golfers have already been registered to participate in the annual event.

Golfers from Karachi Golf Club, DHA Golf & Country Club Karachi, Gymkhana Lahore, Defence Raya Lahore, Lahore Garrison Golf Club, Royal Palm Country Golf Club, Margalla Greens Golf Club, Rawalpindi Golf Club and Wah PAF Golf Club are to be seen in action for the next three days.

According to Tournament Director Ms Zeenat Ayesha the championship is open to all ladies with registered handicaps from their respective clubs. There are five categories announced for the championship.

Category I: Ladies Amateurs: Gold: (handicap 0-15, 54 holes); Silver: (handicap 16-24, 36 holes); Bronze: (handicap 25-36, 36 holes).

Category II: Senior ladies (18 holes).

Category III: Invitees (9 holes).

Category IV: Team match between Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Lahore and Karachi zones concurrently with the main match.