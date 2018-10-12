ZTBL bowl out PTV cheaply in Quaid Trophy

ISLAMABAD: PTV were bowled out cheaply against ZTBL on the opening day of a Quaid-i-Azam Trophy match between two sides facing relegation.

The result of the match being played at the Pindi Stadium will more or less determine which team will play Grade II cricket next season.

PTV were bowled out for 158 in the first innings. ZTBL reached 49-2 in response when stumps were drawn for the day.

Mohammad Irfan Jr (35) was the only notable run-getter for PTV as other batsmen struggled against some tight bowling from Imran Khan (4-54) and Mohammad Ali (3-22).

ZTBL also did not have a good start. Anas Mustafa (24) hung around for a brief period.

PTV have 12 points while ZTBL have secured just six after the fifth round.

Scores in brief: At Pindi Stadium, Rawalpindi: PTV 158 all out in 55.3 overs (Muhammad Irfan Jr. 35, Saud Shakeel 25, Hasan Mohsin 24; Imran Khan 4-54, Muhammad Ali 3-22, Luqman Butt 2-47). ZTBL 49-2 in 22.2 overs (Anas Mustafa 24).

At Diamond Club Ground, Islamabad: Islamabad 276 all out in 76.4 overs (Ali Salman 60, Rohail Nazir 48, Ali Sarfraz 47, Fahad Iqbal 33, Faizan Riaz 22; Muhammad Ilyas 5-69, Taj Wali 2-50). Peshawar 24-3 in 9 overs (Hazrat Shah 3-6).

At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore: Lahore Blues 265-6 in 80.5 overs (Rizwan Hussain 94, Farhan Khan 45 not out, Bilawal Iqbal 39 not out; Syed Touseeq Shah 3-65) vs Rawalpindi Region.

At KRL Stadium, Rawalpindi: National Bank 139 all out in 46.3 overs (Shan Masood 19, Akbarur Rehman 19, Kamran Ghulam 19, Attaullah 19; Sadaf Hussain 5-44, Ahmed Bashir 2-32, Sameen Gul 2-45). KRL 75-4 in 32 overs (Azeem Ghumman 28, Ghulam Mudassar 2-16).

At LCCA Ground, Lahore: Fata 307-9 in 90.2 overs (Asad Afridi 91, Rehan Afridi 64, Samiullah Jr. 58; Waqas Ahmed 4-124, Bilal Anwar 3-68, Qaiser Ashraf 2-61) vs Lahore White.

At Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad: Habib Bank 270 all out in 76.4 overs (Imran Farhat 75, Umar Akmal 55, Jamal Anwar 46 not out; Imran Khalid 4-48, Bilawal Bhatti 3-58, Muhammad Imran 2-35). SNGPL 3-1 in 4 overs.

At Multan Stadium, Multan: Karachi Whites 280-1 in 90 overs (Shehzar Muhammad 135 not out, Omair Bin Yousaf 130 not out) vs Multan Region.

At Marghazar Cricket Ground, Islamabad: Play between SSGC and Wapda stopped after 6.1 overs due to dangerous pitch. Wapda were batting at 16-1. Match will restart with new toss and new pitch Friday).