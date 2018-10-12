Namchok ahead in CNS Open

KARACHI: Namchok Tantipokhakul of Thailand got off to a flying start as he carded a five-under-par 67 to grab a share of the lead with Pakistani amateur Ahmad Baig in the $300,000 UMA-CNS Open Golf Championship on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Namchok may have hit only six out of 14 fairways, but his accurate recovery shots gave him plenty of chances for birdies. The two-time Asian Development Tour (ADT) winner traded eight birdies against three bogeys to end his day on top of the leaderboard at the Karachi Golf Club.

Baig took advantage of a hot putter and did not let the pressure get to him as he went one clear over the rest of the field. He totalled 25 putts for the round, including five one-putts for birdie.

Thailand’s Pawin Ingkhapradit, Philippines’ James Ryan Lam, Honey Baisoya of India and Pakistan’s number one golfer Muhammad Shabbir are in tied-third.

Pawin started his tournament steadily as he made the turn at hole 18 on even-par 36. He then played flawlessly on his remaining nine holes that were highlighted by four birdies.

Lam took his chances with his driver and was rewarded with a leading position on the leaderboard. Even though he missed half the fairways, Lam was able to find 14 out of 18 greens in regulation due largely to the shorter approaches.

Local favourite Muhammad Shabbir continued his good run of form at the Karachi Golf Club as he signed for a 68. The 41-year-old, who won the local edition of the tournament last week, missed only one green in regulation and dropped just a single shot in the opening round.

Scores after round 1: (am - denotes amateur):

67 - Namchok Tantipokhakul (Tha), Ahmad BAIG (am, Pak).

68 - Pawin Ingkhapradit (Tha), Muhammad Shabbir (Pak), James Ryan Lam (Phi), Honey Baisoya (Ind).

69 - Suradit Yongcharoenchai (Tha), Muhammad Munir (Pak), Jakraphan Premsirigorn (Tha), Sunny Masih (Pak), Shahid Javed (Pak).

70 - Nirun Sae-Ueng (Tha), Dilshad Ali (Pak), Imdad Hussain (Pak), Matt Killen (Eng), Koh Deng Shan (Sin).

71 - Suttijet Kooratanapisan (Tha), Talib Hussain (Pak), Amandeep Singh Johl (Ind), Taimoor Khan (am, Pak), Piya Swangarunporn (Tha), Javier Gallegos (Esp), Tirawat Kaewsiribandit (Tha), Siddikur Rahman (Ban), Marcus Both (Aus), Muhammad Naeem (Pak).

72 - Christopher Baumgartner (Aut), Manuel Trappel (Aut), Kamran Shafiq (Pak), Waheed Balooch (Pak), Christoffer Baumann (Swe), Settee Prakongvech (Tha), Digvijay Singh (Ind), Ashir Masih (Pak), Nisar Hussain (Pak), Chirat Jirasuwan (Tha), Niall Turner (Irl), Matloob Ahmed (Pak), Mitchell Slorach (Sin), Amjad Yousaf (Pak), M Dharma (Ind), Moazzam Siddique (Pak).