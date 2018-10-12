Finalise roadmap for SAG, federations told

ISLAMABAD: All the participating sports federations have been asked to lay out their priorities, requirements and proposals for financial backing from the government for the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu (Nepal) from March 9-18, 2019.

Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), chaired the meeting of the stakeholders to finalise the roadmap for the mega event.

The meeting that was also attended by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy DG (Admin) Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on all the participating federations to finalise the details of athletes’ preparation and submit the roadmap with the POA within ten days.

“The POA then will hold a meeting with the government officials in the first week of November to discuss ways and means to raise the level of athletes for the event,” Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary POA, when approached said.

The meeting that was also attended by 15 federations’ representatives discussed the roadmap to field the contingent for the Games in the best possible way.

The concerned national sports federations presented their presentations on the points including selection criteria of athletes, strength of athletes which must be rational keeping in view their ranking in Asia, induction of foreign coaches (if necessary and helpful), induction of local coaches, domestic training, training abroad for potential athletes/teams and expected performance in the 13th South Asian Games.

The Pakistan Olympic Association president emphasised in the meeting that competition in the Games will be very tough and demanding as the other South Asian countries have already started their training for the Games.

“Our federations have to work hard to prepare competitive athletes for the Games,” he said.

The federations have been advised to devise and submit detailed ‘roadmap’ for both local and the foreign training indicating the competitions/championships which they feel would be helpful for team/players’ preparations.

Moreover, representatives of the federations were also asked to provide a list of required foreign coaches and equipment.