Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

Sports

AMS
Abdul Mohi Shah
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Finalise roadmap for SAG, federations told

ISLAMABAD: All the participating sports federations have been asked to lay out their priorities, requirements and proposals for financial backing from the government for the 13th South Asian Games to be held in Kathmandu (Nepal) from March 9-18, 2019.

Lt Gen (r) Syed Arif Hasan, president of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), chaired the meeting of the stakeholders to finalise the roadmap for the mega event.

The meeting that was also attended by Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Deputy DG (Admin) Mansoor Ahmed Khan called on all the participating federations to finalise the details of athletes’ preparation and submit the roadmap with the POA within ten days.

“The POA then will hold a meeting with the government officials in the first week of November to discuss ways and means to raise the level of athletes for the event,” Mohammad Khalid Mehmood, secretary POA, when approached said.

The meeting that was also attended by 15 federations’ representatives discussed the roadmap to field the contingent for the Games in the best possible way.

The concerned national sports federations presented their presentations on the points including selection criteria of athletes, strength of athletes which must be rational keeping in view their ranking in Asia, induction of foreign coaches (if necessary and helpful), induction of local coaches, domestic training, training abroad for potential athletes/teams and expected performance in the 13th South Asian Games.

The Pakistan Olympic Association president emphasised in the meeting that competition in the Games will be very tough and demanding as the other South Asian countries have already started their training for the Games.

“Our federations have to work hard to prepare competitive athletes for the Games,” he said.

The federations have been advised to devise and submit detailed ‘roadmap’ for both local and the foreign training indicating the competitions/championships which they feel would be helpful for team/players’ preparations.

Moreover, representatives of the federations were also asked to provide a list of required foreign coaches and equipment.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed