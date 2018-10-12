DRAW IN DUBAI: Khawaja denies Pakistan victory they worked for

DUBAI: Opener Usman Khawaja hit a fighting hundred to foil Pakistan and help Australia escape with a draw in the first Test in Dubai on Thursday.

The left-hander hit a solid 141 for his seventh Test hundred, while skipper Tim Paine (61 not out) and Travis Head (72) also hit half centuries as Australia finished at 362-8 late in the day with lights coming on at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

After Khawaja was dismissed with 14.3 overs left and Yasir Shah quickly removed Mitchell Starc (one) and Peter Siddle (nought), Paine and number ten Nathan Lyon (five not out) survived 12.1 overs.

Both had some anxious moments before players shook hands with one ball to go in leg-spinner Yasir’s final over.

Yasir had shaken the Australian innings with 4-114 but Australia clung on. They have now won two and drawn two of their 16 Tests in Asia since 2012.

Australia’s hero was Khawaja, who started the day on 50 not out as Australia resumed on 136-3.

Khawaja and Head added 79 before lunch as Pakistan failed to take a wicket in the first session. The pair eventually put on an invaluable 132 runs for the fourth wicket.

Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan but moved to Australia as a child, batted for eight hours 44 minutes and faced 302 balls before he was sixth man out in the final session. He was trapped leg-before sweeping Yasir.

The left-hander, who hit 11 boundaries, had a top score of 26 in five previous Tests in Asia. His innings was the second longest in the fourth innings of a Test, behind England’s Michael Atherton’s 645-minute vigil in scoring 185 not out against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1995. It was the highest fourth-innings score by any visiting batsman in Asia, beating New Zealand’s Daniel Vettori’s 140 made at Colombo against Sri Lanka nine years ago.

Pakistan started the day needing seven wickets to win but nothing worked for skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, despite multiple bowling changes.

Pakistan could have had Head leg-before off leg-spinner Yasir on 44, but Sarfraz did not review umpire Richard Kettleborough’s not out decision. Replays showed the ball was hitting the stumps.

Pakistan were only rewarded when they took the second new ball as soon as it was due and Hafeez trapped Head leg-before with the first ball. Australia wobbled but Khawaja and Paine, who batted for 3 hours and 39 minutes, ensured a draw.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s fast-rising opener Imamul Haq was Thursday ruled out of the second Test against Australia after injuring his little finger during the Dubai match.

The 22-year-old left hander injured his finger while fielding in Australia’s second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured.

“Imam has fractured the fifth finger of his left hand while fielding and has been ruled out of the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from October 16,” a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

Imam scored a brilliant 76 and then 48 in the ongoing Test, fourth of his career started in Ireland in May this year.

Imam will continue to be monitored before the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia starting in Abu Dhabi from October 24.

TOSS: PAKISTAN

PAKISTAN 1ST INNINGS 482

AUSTRALIA 1ST INNINGS 202

PAKISTAN 2ND INNINGS 181-6 decl

AUSTRALIA 2ND INNINGS (overnight 136-3)

Finch lbw b Abbas 49

Khawaja lbw b Yasir 141

S Marsh c Sarfraz b Abbas 0

M Marsh lbw b Abbas 0

Head lbw b Hafeez 72

Labuschagne lbw b Yasir 13

Paine not out 61

Starc c Azam b Yasir 1

Siddle lbw b Yasir 0

Lyon not out 5

Extras (B-13, LB-4, NB-3) 20

Total (8 wkts; 139.5 overs) 362

Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-87, 3-87, 4-219, 5-252, 6-331, 7-333, 8-333.

BOWLING: Abbas 27-7-56-3, Hafeez 6-0-29-1, Yasir 43.5-9-114-4, Wahab 16-3-42-0 (3nb), Bilal 37-8-87-0, Haris 9-1-16-0, Asad 1-0-1-0.

Match officials: Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG) and Richard Kettleborough (ENG); Tv umpire: Sandaram Ravi (IND); Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).