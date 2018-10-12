Youth tortured

DASKA: A youth was tortured here on Thursday. Accused Khawar and Ijaz intercepted Sohail and took him at their out-house and tortured him in the limits of Motra police.

VALUABLES SNATCHED: A man was robbed of cash and valuables in the area of Satra police on Thursday. Sarwar of Sirawalee village was intercepted by two bandits and was robbed of cash and a cellphone.

POWER THEFT: Satra police registered a case against a man on charges of stealing electricity. On the report of SDO Gepco, police booked accused Azam and Imtiaz over stealing electricity.