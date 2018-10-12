Youth tortured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DASKA: A youth was tortured here on Thursday. Accused Khawar and Ijaz intercepted Sohail and took him at their out-house and tortured him in the limits of Motra police.
VALUABLES SNATCHED: A man was robbed of cash and valuables in the area of Satra police on Thursday. Sarwar of Sirawalee village was intercepted by two bandits and was robbed of cash and a cellphone.
POWER THEFT: Satra police registered a case against a man on charges of stealing electricity. On the report of SDO Gepco, police booked accused Azam and Imtiaz over stealing electricity.
DASKA: A youth was tortured here on Thursday. Accused Khawar and Ijaz intercepted Sohail and took him at their out-house and tortured him in the limits of Motra police.
VALUABLES SNATCHED: A man was robbed of cash and valuables in the area of Satra police on Thursday. Sarwar of Sirawalee village was intercepted by two bandits and was robbed of cash and a cellphone.
POWER THEFT: Satra police registered a case against a man on charges of stealing electricity. On the report of SDO Gepco, police booked accused Azam and Imtiaz over stealing electricity.
Comments