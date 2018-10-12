Who planned Oct 12 coup and when?

How history will judge the Oct 12 coup and retd Gen Pervez Musharraf's nine-year rule, which wasn’t direct martial law, still remains to be seen, but it was a military rule which changed Pakistan's political discourse.

He will certainly go into country's record book as the only dictator who faced high treason case under Article 6 for his second coup in 2007. The fate of the trial is not known as it is far from over and the General, who is living in exile in Dubai, is suffering from multiple diseases.

The special court has already set a deadline for his lawyer and reports suggest that his team is likely to submit a list of witnesses which will also include some politicians who were part of Musharraf's government in 2007. But what happened on Oct 12, 1999 is still a mystery as the coup was staged in the chief's absence.

It was unprecedented in many ways because of the nature of the military takeover. It was not staged by the then army chief, as he was out of the country but by one of his closest commanders. Sources aware of those developments reveal that they later came to know that the chief had already alerted him and some others. The unanswered question, which remains to be answered even after 19 years, is when was it actually planned?

In the past, direct martial law was imposed by Ayub, Yahya or Zia. The one staged on Oct 12, 1999 was not martial law, as it was just a military takeover and that too in the absence of Musharraf.

Retd Lt-Gen Mahmood, who led the coup and assured safe return of the chief from Colombo just hours after the then prime minister Nawaz Sharif appointed former ISI chief Gen Ziauddin Butt as Musharraf' successor, a decision Mahmood and others refused to accept.

A well-connected source disclosed that Musharraf prior to his departure had taken at least three or five closest commanders into confidence and instructed them what to do, if the prime minister sacked him. These include retd Gen Mahmood, retd Gen Aziz, retd Gen Usmani, retd Gen Khalid Maqbool and perhaps, retd Gen Ahsan.

Today, Musharraf is facing a treason trial of his Emergency Plus imposed on November 3, 2007, which unlike of the first coup was not validated by the superior judiciary. It was the only extra-constitutional rule which was not legalised in our 71-year history.

“I only came to know when I got a call from Mahmood that a coup was staged after Prime Minister Sharif removed the chief and appointed Ziauddin Butt as the new chief," a source, aware of the developments on that day, recalled.

“When I asked Mahmood on whose order he had taken this action which could have far-reaching consequences as it was staged in the absence of chief, he replied his consent was there. Later, I came to know that he, Aziz, Usmani, Khalid Maqbool and perhaps Ahsan knew about the plan,” the source disclosed.

The two decisions – sacking of Musharraf and the coup – were surprising as both had sorted out their differences much before he left for the country. Perhaps, both felt insecure with each other.

One may disagree the way Musharraf was removed and also with his successor's appointment but the fact remains that an elected prime minister had the constitutional powers.

Earlier, when Sharif appointed Musharraf as Chairman Joint Staff Committee, he was very happy and assured the premier of his support.

Sources say he called a meeting with senior officers after his appointment as chairman and issued instructions to prepare a plan to help the government to uplift economy and in other fields. Later, some of these points became part of Musharraf's own agenda after the coup.

Two or three days after the coup when Musharraf called a meeting of senior commanders for a way forward, he was told by some that the army should not get itself involved in political controversies and suggested fresh elections within six months.

“I was against the coup and suggested early elections within 90 days or six months. I remember Gen Mahmood and Gen Aziz opposed it and asked for accountability of politicians like Nawaz and Benazir before deciding about polls," one of the retd generals told me.

Prior his appointment as Chairman, he had a dinner with two of Sharif's closest aides – his brother Shahbaz Sharif and former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar. During the conversation, Musharraf before leaving told them in a lighter mood that “please tell the PM, I am not Jehangir Karamat (former army chief)”.

The two were surprised and communicated the message to Nawaz Sharif. The two leaders had good relations with Musharraf, as they were the one who had recommended his name as chief and gave him preference to Gen Ali Quli Khan.

After the coup, an unsigned document was also found from the PM House, in which some details accounts about Musharraf were found. An inquiry was also ordered to find out the author of this unsigned document, but the military suspected former ISI chief who was appointed by Sharif as Musharraf's successor. Butt denied the allegations but faced court martial.

Sources say Butt was also accused of providing wrong information about Musharraf to the prime minister, which played key role in premier's loss of confidence in the then chief.

The events clearly showed that all was not well between the two and both had a game plan for each other and not many people on either side had been taken on board.

Confusion persisted even after the army took control of Karachi airport and ensured safe landing and a major general on the Control tower informed Musharraf about the coup’s success. But he himself was not sure and asked few questions from the commander to confirm that his 'men' had succeeded.

When he decided to address the nation for first time after the coup, the PTV bosses got confused whether to play the national anthem or not and it was not played as disclosed by a PTV senior official who had organised Musharraf's first telecast.

“When I told Gen Musharraf that we can't play national anthem, he asked, why? I said, sir, you are neither chief martial law administrator nor president. He agreed and did not force me to play it,” the official told me.

It was only after he consulted late Sharifuddin Pirzada, the architect of getting legitimacy to illegal rules, the term chief executive was coined for Musharraf till the Supreme Court endorsed the coup under the famous “Law of Necessity” and even allowed him to amend the Constitution, except a few clauses.

Musharraf ruled the country for nine years and many considered him a better dictator than Zia, as he introduced many pro-people reforms like the local government system, Police Order 2002, women empowerment and allowed private media, but at the end, he was a usurper like any other military dictator.

He is the first military dictator to face treason trial under Article 6 and the court had asked him to record his statement through Skype, if he can't return to the country. His lawyer and family sources say he is suffering from different diseases.

"I wish he had listened to me for holding elections within six months and handed over power to the elected people," the retd general said.

The only lesson we have learned from history is that we have not learned anything. It is very simple as they say “power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely”.

