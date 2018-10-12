Girl shot dead for refusing marriage proposal

PAKPATTAN: A youth shot dead a girl for refusing to marry him on Thursday. Accused Tariq Nadeem wanted to marry Samina Bibi, sister of Muhammad Hussain of Chak 39/EB.

On the day of incident, the accused entered her house and shot her dead when she refused his marriage proposal. Qaboola police have registered murder case.

“ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE TO CONTINUE”: Acting Pakpattan Deputy Commissioner Dr Ahmad Afnan Thursday said the anti-corruption campaign would continue indiscriminately. Addressing a meeting, he asked heads of all departments to make arrangements to plant saplings. ADCG Babar Suleman, AC Pakpattan Imran Basheer, AC Arifwala Zulifqar Boloch and other officers were also present.