Nine faint

OKARA: Nine members of a family fell ill after drinking ‘toxic’ buttermilk on Thursday. M Yasin, his daughters Samra, 6, Fatima, 14, Saima, 20, son Ahmad Raza, 9 and four other family members drank buttermilk and fainted.
The Rescue-1122 rushed them to hospital, where condition of three people was stated to be critical.
ACE ARRESTS PATWARI: The ACE team Thursday arrested a patwari over bribery.
M Jamil stated in his application that was forwarded to ACE that patwari Muhammad Tufail took 15,000 from him for allotting him 20 marla land at 6/4L village.
The ACE team arrested the patwari and registered a case against him.
Comments