Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

National

MN
Muhammad Nasir
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Geo hit drama serial ‘Romeo Weds Heer’ from 21st

KARACHI: The much anticipated drama, Romeo Weds Heer, another signature drama serial by the 7th Sky Entertainment after blockbuster serial Khaani is all set to start from October 21, every Sunday at 8 pm on Geo TV. Romeo Weds Heer is the first of its kind in the Pakistan Drama Industry, an entertaining power packed rom-com that is supported by absolutely dynamic and upbeat sound tracks.

The drama teasers have already been launched a month ago, masses have latched on to it and it is already the buzz for drama enthusiasts. It is a light hearted serial that has the power to amuse the audience by its amazing comical situations. The interesting title adds more flavour to the whole concept. Romeo Weds Heer brings back the most celebrated couple of the epic drama Khaani, Sana Javed and Feroze Khan in lead roles along with a stellar cast of Syed Shafaat Ali, Firdous Jamal and Saman Ansari.

The exclusive drama is the brainchild of the most creative duo of Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi who have given chart-toppers dramas such as Daam, Meri Zaat Zarra-e-Benishan, Tum Kon Piya, Noor e Zindagi, Khaali Haath, Shehr-e Zaat, Mohabbat Tum Se Navratilova Hai, Doraha, Mairaj ul Uroos, record breaking one & only Khaani and the recent chartbuster Ghar Titli Ka Par.

The play is penned by Dr. Muhammad Younis Butt who is known for his humor skill set and writer of the hit satirical TV series Hum Sab Umeed Se Hain and directed by the ace director Anjum Shahzad who has blockbuster Khaani, Mairat ul Uroos and many other hit serials under his belt. Romeo Weds Heer promises to be a fun-filled journey for the audience.

7th Sky Entertainment (or Seventh Sky Entertainment) is one of the largest independent production house in Pakistan spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani & Asad Qureshi. As Pakistan's premier broadcast and entertainment company, 7th Sky Entertainment has produced blockbuster & award winning serials.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed