Norwegian envoy calls on Chaudhry brothers

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunner Erikson and First Secretary Mr Jørn called on PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at their residence Thursday. Chaudhry brothers emphasised on boosting bilateral trade between the two countries. The Norwegian envoy said even outside Pakistan when mention of Gujrat is made, Ch Sahibaan come in the mind first. Norway wants to improve ties with Pakistan.
LAHORE: Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunner Erikson and First Secretary Mr Jørn called on PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at their residence Thursday. Chaudhry brothers emphasised on boosting bilateral trade between the two countries. The Norwegian envoy said even outside Pakistan when mention of Gujrat is made, Ch Sahibaan come in the mind first. Norway wants to improve ties with Pakistan.
Comments