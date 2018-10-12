Norwegian envoy calls on Chaudhry brothers

LAHORE: Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Kjell-Gunner Erikson and First Secretary Mr Jørn called on PML-Q President Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi at their residence Thursday. Chaudhry brothers emphasised on boosting bilateral trade between the two countries. The Norwegian envoy said even outside Pakistan when mention of Gujrat is made, Ch Sahibaan come in the mind first. Norway wants to improve ties with Pakistan.