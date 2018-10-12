Justice Shaukat reacts to his removal

ISLAMABAD: After his removal from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on the recommendations of the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) on Thursday, Judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui has defended his speech and said he was expecting the decision. This is the first case of removal of a judge by the SJC after 1973 when Justice Shaukat Ali of Lahore High Court was removed on charges of misconduct. Reacting to his removal, Justice Siddiqui said the decision was not unexpected for him and he stands by each word of his speech to the Rawalpindi Bar Association. “When nothing was found against me in a three-year old baseless reference about renovation of my residence, the speech to the bar association has been made an excuse for my removal. Each word of my speech was based on truth,” he said, adding that his demands for open trial and a commission to probe allegation were not accepted. “By the grace of Allah, I am fully satisfied before my nation and my conscience that I acted as per the requirements of my profession. Soon I will share my written response which I submitted before the council and I will disclose full facts before the nation as to why after half a century a judge has been dismissed in this fashion,” he said.