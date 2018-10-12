Al-Azizia reference: Court rejects NAB’s request to record Nawaz’s statement

ISLAMABAD: An accountability court Thursday rejected the NAB's request to record Nawaz Sharif's statement under Section 342 of NAB Ordinance in Al-Azizia reference.

However, Accountability Court-II Judge Arshad Malik summoned joint investigation team (JIT) head Wajid Zia on Friday in Flagship reference. As the hearing began, the defence counsel, Khawaja Haris, submitted a request in the court, seeking one-day exemption from hearing for his client, which was accepted. During the hearing, the NAB prosecutor requested the court to record Nawaz's statement in the Al Azizia reference prior to summoning Wajid in the Flagship reference.

However, Haris opposed the request and contended that it was their stance from the day first that they wanted judgment in the two references together. It was decided earlier that first the statement of JIT head would be recorded in the Flagship reference, he argued. The NAB prosecutor argued that the court could fix a date to record the statement of the accused in two cases. The Islamabad High Court (IHC), he said, had ordered that the three were separate references and couldn't be heard together.

Haris said there were common evidence in the remaining two references, if the court wanted to announce the judgment together then what was objection over recording the JIT head's statement.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court rejected the request and summoned Wajid on Friday to testify in the Flagship reference. The court also ordered NAB to complete its evidences in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case till Friday.