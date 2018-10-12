KP assembly must have powers on Fata merger: Farhatullah

ISLAMABAD: Former PPP Senator Farhatullah Babar has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, 2018, should have full powers to amend the “Interim System of Administration (ISA) in Fata, 2018” as well as the Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation' 2011 after elections early next year of new members of provincial assembly from tribal districts as a consequence of the merger under the 25th Constitutional Amendment.

“The reluctant bureaucracy seems to have played by inserting clause 52 (2) in the Regulation stating.The provisions of this regulation shall remain in force until complete merger of Fata with KP,” he said while speaking at a seminar on ‘Fata Integration- challenges’ at the SDPI here on Thursday.

The seminar was also addressed by Senator Nauman Wazir, MNA Munir Aurakzai, Senator Afrasiab Khattak and others. Farhatullah Babar said merger is a process while a 'complete merger' implies extending all laws, judicial offices, benches of high court (HC), local governments and levies into police force, he said. Under 52 (2) the provincial assembly will not be able to make any changes for the next two decades until the powers that be concluded that merger had been completed.

He said instead the clause should read that “it shall continue to remain in force until altered, repealed or amended by an act of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. That is why the absence of visible progress to hold elections to the additional provincial assembly seats from tribal districts raised concerns.

He said the hurried and thoughtless manner in which the 25th Amendment was pushed through also raised questions. Explaining it, he said that on 18 May, the national security committee first decided to merge Fata with the province and not the cabinet. A few days later, on May 22, the cabinet meeting endorsed it saying also that a constitutional amendment bill was being prepared. “The next morning, on May 23, a summary was moved to PM Shahid Khaqan saying that a constitutional amendment has been finalised.

The very next day on May 24, the constitutional amendment bill was tabled in the National Assembly and also passed with just one vote more than the required two third needed. Less than a week later, the term of the National Assembly itself expired,” he said adding that on May 25, the Senate also passed it with just two more votes than the required two-third majority. Farhatullah Babar said as it involved change in boundaries of KP, it was mandatory that the provincial assembly also passed it. So two days later, on May 27, the KP Assembly also passed it. “It was the last act of the assembly as its five year term ended the next day on May 28,” he said.

Finally, he said the president assented to it on May 31 as his last act before he was divested of powers to issue regulation for Fata. “This indecent haste raised some questions which become obvious by seeing what is happening now to the merger process,” he said. He said action in aid of civil power regulation promulgated in 2011 was backdated from 2008 for a specific purpose.

PTI Senator Nauman Wazir said that for past the 70 years, people of Fata remained marginalised and were not given due attention. He said that whatever happened in Fata had serious implication for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that there is 90 percent unemployment in Fata and negligible sources of livelihood. In this scenario, passage of Fata merger bill was a step forward in the right direction. He urged all political parties not to oppose the Fata merger into KP. He said that ensuring finances for FATA should be the top priority of every political party.

Former ANP Senator Afrasiab Khattak said that the major challenge now is inclusion, which is social, economic and political inclusion. He said that after Fata merger, right now there is no law to govern the region as old system was repealed and new interim regulation is not effective till date. He said that there must be political ownership in Fata and for that, local body elections should be held without any further delay.

Anchorperson Saleem Safi said that elections in Fata should have been held with the general elections in July. However, provincial and local government elections in Fata should be held immediately. Furthermore, the federal government should expedite the process of NFC award for the provision of three percent from the divisible pool for Fata.

Senator Attaur Rehman and JUI MNA Munir Khan Orakzai said that we still have the time to include the indigenous people of Fata in our decision-making. They suggested that all the political workers and leaders should sit together for materialising a unanimous way forward for Fata merger and its future. They said that their party was not against the merger and the only demand of was to consult the real stakeholders.

PTI MNA Malik Anwar Taj said that the old Jirga system of alternate dispute resolution should be replaced gradually and step by step through reforming judicial.

Senior analyst Hassan Khan said that women suffer a lot in Fata region where a woman has no right to choose her own way of life. Fata people should not be considered as aliens, instead they should be provided constitutional rights like other parts of Pakistan. Dr Ashraf Ali from UNDP said that there is an increased sense of desperation prevailing in the people of Fata which should be addressed immediately.