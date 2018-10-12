Benefits of breastfeeding highlighted

FAISALABAD: Experts Thursday highlighted benefits of breastfeeding for infants.

Addressing a seminar on nutrition and mother feeding organised in connection with World Breastfeeding Week by Faculty of Food, Nutrition and Home Sciences of the UAF in collocation with United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and Integrated Reproductive Maternal Newborn Child Health and Nutrition, Government of Punjab at New Senate Hall, Vice Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa said breastfeeding was the best food for health life of infants.

He said breastfeeding should be started within an hour after the birth of a baby. The VC said Islam also stresses breastfeeding.

He said steps were underway to protect children from peculiar diseases, particularly of stunted growth in the country.

Faculty Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said low ratio of breastfeeding caused diseases including diarrhea and other childhood illnesses. He said the misconception that formula milk was a healthy diet must be corrected.