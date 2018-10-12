Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: Nadra releases registration forms

ISLAMABAD: National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) on Thursday released registration forms on its website for Prime Minister Imran Khan's “Naya Pakistan Housing Programme”. On Wednesday, PM Imran launched the 'Naya Pakistan Housing Project' under which five million affordable houses will be provided for under-privileged classes during the next five years. Initially, the project will be launched in seven districts which include Faisalabad, Sukkur, Quetta, Swat, Islamabad, Gilgit and Muzaffarabad. The premier had announced that registration for the houses will begin from Thursday with the cooperation of NADRA, which has been tasked with collecting data to identify those in need. Following the premier’s orders, the authority has issued registration forms on its website.