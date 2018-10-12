Nine children killed, two injured in wall collapse

SUKKUR: Nine children were killed and two others injured when dilapidated wall of a house collapsed here Thursday, Rescue sources said.

The mud-stone made wall of a house located in village Ghulam Rasool Sambhani of Saleh Pat in Sukkur suddenly came down.

As a result of wall collapse, 11 children aged between two to 12 years playing near the scene were buried under the debris of which seven died on the spot while four others were critically injured.

The Rescue personnel could not reach the scene despite being informed timely after which the locals on self-help basis pulled out the bodies from the rubble and shifted them to a hospital, where two children succumbed to their injuries raising death toll to nine. Condition of the injured children was also stated to be serious.

The deceased included 7-year-old Ruksana d/o Sammu Biradari, Shambani, 4, Yaqoob, Guddi, 12, Ghulam Akbar, 9, Jalfat, Manzooran, 6, and Sitaran, 4. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah while taking notice of the incident has sought report.