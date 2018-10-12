Indian forces kill top Kashmiri fighter

SRINAGAR: Indian forces on Thursday killed a Kashmir freedom-fighter leader who became a folk hero in the occupied territory after giving up geology research at an Indian university to become a militant, officials said.

Manan Wani, 26, and an associate were killed in a fierce gunfight that lasted more than 10 hours after security forces were tipped off that he was hiding in a residential area, officials told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"Wani’s family have identified the body and now legal formalities are under way," one police officer said. Another police officer said Wani and his associate escaped a first siege but became trapped in a village in the northern area of Handwara, where they were killed.

Wani quit a PhD programme at Aligarh University in January to join Hizbul Mujahideen, the biggest group fighting for Kashmir’s merger with Pakistan. He rose to prominence after circulating two open letters in the Indian media explaining why he took up arms. "We are soldiers we don´t fight to die, but to win, we don´t feel dignity in death but we do feel dignity in fighting (Indian)- occupation, its military might, its oppression, its tyranny, its collaborators and most of all its ego," Manan Wani wrote in his first letter in July. The scholar-turned-rebel died not far from his home in the densely militarised frontier area of Kupwara. The killing of another popular rebel leader Burhan Wani -- no relation -- by security forces in July 2016 sparked fierce protests in Indian Kashmir that left more than 100 dead. Top Kashmiri leaders opposed to India’s rule in Kashmir called for a general strike on Friday over Wani’s killing. "Deeply pained that we lost a budding intellectual and writer like him, fighting for the of cause of self-determination," Mirwaiz Umar Farooq one of the three top Kashmiri leaders of the Joint Resistance Leadership said in a tweet.

According to APP reporter, Indian troops martyred two youth including PhD scholar, Dr Manan Bashir Wani in Kupwara district of Indian occupied Kashmir Thursday.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the personnel of Indian army, paramilitary forces and Special Operation Group killed the PhD scholar of Aligarh Muslim University, Dr Manan Bashir Wani, during a cordon and search operation in Shatgund in Handwara area of the district. Several youth were injured in firing of pellets, bullets and teargas shells by Indian forces on protesters in the area. The operation was going on till last reports came in. Meanwhile, unidentified gunmen killed a Hurriyat activist, Tariq Ahmad in Shopian, Thursday.