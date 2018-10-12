IHC rejects Saad’s plea for protective bail

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday rejected Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique's plea for a protective bail.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has been probing Rafique in connection with an inquiry into a private housing scheme scam. The PML-N leader has also been summoned by the anti-graft body several times for questioning in the case.

Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Moshin Akhtar Kayani were hearing Rafique's petition today. As the hearing went under way, the court asked why the petition had not been submitted to the Lahore High Court (LHC). To this Rafique's lawyer responded by saying that his client would have been arrested had he approached the LHC bench.

The petitioner’s legal counsel contended that his client was to take part in the by-polls, which will be held on October 14. In response, Justice Farooq said that the court was not responsible for the election. After initially reserving its verdict, the IHC bench rejected the petition.

In his plea, Rafique had stated that NAB issued summon notices to him on March 20 in the Paragon Housing Society scam and on March 28 he submitted his reply and related documents.

After a detailed investigation session, NAB directed that more documents be submitted which I did on April 5, he further said.

Further, Rafique stated that he was never a director or shareholder of the Paragon housing scheme. "If arrest warrants are issued, I should be given two weeks," the PML-N leader requested.