Opposition stages protest outside Parliament House

ISLAMABAD: The joint opposition led by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) sans Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) staged sit-in outside the Parliament House.

The protesting lawmakers mainly from PML-N called it their “own Assembly.’ They were protesting arrest of Opposition Leader in the National Assembly and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif.

The PML-N and its like-minded allied parties were scheduled to hold their assembly in front of the Gate No 1 of Parliament but the media was not allowed to cover the event by the National Assembly Secretariat. Afterwards, it was decided that the protest should be held outside the Parliament House. Though the PPP was absent from the opposition show, many PML-N parliamentarians also did not turn up to the protest.

The PML-N parliamentarians and like-minded parties chanting slogans and holding placards gathered outside the Parliament House and held their assembly that was chaired by eEx-Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and attended by Opposition Leader in the Senate Raja Zafarul Haq and parliamentarians of both the houses of Parliament of the PML-N, MMA, PkMAP and from other opposition parties except PPP.

The opposition parties also adopted five resolutions through which they demanded issuance of the production order of Shahbaz Sharif for the Parliamentary Party meeting of the PML-N, which was summoned on October 16, a day ahead of requisitioned session of the National Assembly that was summoned by Speaker National Assembly on October 17.

It is to be mentioned here that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar had already issued production order of Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif for the October 17 session of the National Assembly.

Kicking of the speeches, PML-N Parliamentary Leader in the National Assembly Rana Tanveer Hussain said that the way Shahbaz Sharif was arrested made fun in the world. “The arrest of the opposition leader is a contempt of Parliament,” he said. Rana Tanveer said the opposition had submit the requisition to summon the National Assembly immediately after the arrest of the opposition leader but the Speaker summoned the session on October 17 and rather than delay in summoning, it should have summoned immediately.

He said the Speaker should ensure presence of Shahbaz Sharif in the National Assembly session on October 17 that the government or any of the department will not create hurdle in this regard.

He demanded early release of Shahbaz Sharif and said that the PML-N had been targeted for last two years and it was still going on. “Shahbaz Sharif remained Punjab chief minister three times and introduced good governance and thus changed the Punjab,” he said adding that Shahbaz Sharif was arrested to accomplish special agenda. Rana Tanveer said the people of Pakistan and Parliament had rejected arrest of Shahbaz Sharif.

Addressing the protest rally, PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah presented details of the case under which Shahbaz Sharif was arrested by the NAB and said that there were no corruption allegations against Shahbaz Sharif. "Still, he was arrested but Babar Awan, and Punjab Assembly Speaker Pervaiz Elahi, who was once dubbed by Imran Khan the biggest dacoit, had not been arrested," he lamented. He warned if political victimisation did not end, they would take the protest beyond Parliament. PML-N senior leader Senator Mushahidullah said that the party which was going to sit on the opposition benches was given the government through engineered results.

He said he asked “PPM’ (Puppet Prime Minister) if these elections were transparent and there was nothing to hide, why they did not get the footage from the CCTV cameras which were installed in all the polling stations to prove their claim of transparent election. Senator Mushahidullah said that Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz were targeted for their commitment to the civilian supremacy and uphold the constitution and law of the land. He said that reason to arrest Shahbaz Sharif was of bye-election. “Shahbaz Sharif’s fault is that he is a patriot,” he said. Hitting hard the government on opting for IMF, Senator Mushahidullah said the PTI were claiming if they got the government, they would not go to the IMF and now they were saying that previous governments of the PPP and PML-N had also knocked at the IMF door. “If you have to follow in the footsteps of PPP and PML-N, why they are befooling the people,” he questioned.

He said the PTI campaign of tree plantation was only to earn the money. PML-N leader Senator Asif Kirmani claimed that the opponents were scared of by-elections and therefore, Shahbaz Sharif was arrested. “There was a controlled democracy, controlled government and controlled media. The person who has been serving the country for last 10 year has been put behind the bars in fake and fabricated cases,” he said. JUI-F senior leader Senator Maulana Attaur Rehman said the prime minister did not know how to govern and run the government.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PkMAP) Senator Usman Kakar condemned arrest of Shahbaz Sharif.

Usman Kakar termed arrest of Shahbaz Sharif illegal and demanded resignation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman. “A verdict was announced against Nawaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz before general elections 2018. The battle is being fought between democratic and undemocratic forces”, Kakar told participants.

Keeping verbal onslaught up, Kakar demanded of quashing results of ‘rigged polls’ and of holding new transparent elections.

Shahida Akhtar Ali of the JUI-F said that she wanted to ask the NAB whether clause 24 was only applicable on those who were appearing on every hearing or others also. “The question were raised against the institutions for targeting one family only,” she said.

PML-N legislator Javed Lateef said Shahbaz Sharif included in the list of those who were facing charges of corruption, mutiny and treason after leaving from the power and congratulated Shahbaz Sharif on coming into the list of Liaquat Ali Khan, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif.

He said it was war of the people of Pakistan which was fought by the patriots of Pakistan. “Our fight is against ‘selected prime minister’.

Ex-Federal Minister Barjees Tahir said Wali Khan and Shahbaz Sharif were two opposition leaders who were arrested.

He said during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif, the PTI used to bring out protest rallies but no PTI leader was arrested.

He said the PTI government put the country’s economy in the reverse gear.

Former information minister and Spokesperson for PML-N Marriyam Aurangzeb moved the resolution condemning the censorship on the media. She slammed government for not allowing media to enter the Parliament House to cover the protest meeting of the opposition.

Murtaza Javed Abbasi moved the resolution demanding issuance of the production order Shahbaz Sharif in the meeting of the Parliamentary Party of PML-N, scheduled to be held on October 16.

Through another resolution, the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif was condemned and declared the NAB as a facilitator to the government.

Sardar Shafiq Tareen moved the resolution condemning the government’s economic policies stating that Imran Khan in his 55 days in power put the loss of Rs2,800 billion to the national exchequer.

Shahida Akhtar Ali through her resolution blasted the government for accepting the hard conditions of the IMF and raise in the gas and electricity tariffs.

Besides PPP, the parliamentarians of the ANP and National Party (NP) also did not attend the opposition protest.

Meanwhile, the National Assembly Secretariat terms the opposition’s attitude of holding its meeting outside the Parliament House “disappointing, unjustified and questionable’ stating that despite Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar summoned the session of the National Assembly on October 17 and issued the production order of the Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif for the upcoming session of the National Assembly. The opposition meeting outside the Parliament is unjustified and against the parliamentary traditions and practices.