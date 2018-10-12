Gen Bajwa, UK defence chief stress stability in South Asia

LONDON: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and Britain’s Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Sir Nick Carter on Thursday discussed the shared UK-Pakistani interests and priorities, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said in a Tweet. They also emphasised the importance of stability in South Asia and peace between the Afghan government and the Taliban, it added. In another tweet, Britain’s Ministry of Defence said Gen Bajwa was presented guard of honour on his arrival, as Carter greeted him to build on the strong relationship between the armed forces of the two countries. Earlier, Gen Bajwa arrived in London on an official visit during which he would meet the United Kingdom’s civil and military leadership, ISPR DG Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor said. Last week, the army chief met Jordan’s King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussain, during his three-day visit to the country. According to a press statement issued by ISPR on Tuesday, the Jordanian king expressed the desire to enhance cooperation between his country and Pakistan in multiple fields, including security, defence production, education and investment opportunities. Gen Bajwa assured King Abdullah that Pakistan would welcome any positive initiatives with Jordan. Both the figures also discussed the regional security situation and bilateral cooperation. King Abdullah awarded the medal titled ‘Order of the Military Merit’ to the Pakistani army chief in recognition of his services for improving defence and security relations between the two brotherly countries.