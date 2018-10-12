Fri October 12, 2018
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

FIA unearths Ayyan's link with fake accounts

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

Moody's warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

US sees Chinese debt responsible for economic woes in Pakistan

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

Army down NBP in PPFL thriller

LAHORE: Pakistan Army recovered well to beat NBP 2-1 in a match of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL), at the Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan on Thursday.

A thrilling encounter started with good moves from Pakistan Army and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP). A series of missed chances was witnessed till the half time. The second half saw more urgency from both sides. A positive and well planned move paid off in the 51th minute when Sher Ali netted the ball to provide NBP upper hand in the contest.

Army raised their game to find an equaliser with relentless attacks. Eventually, Nisar Ahmed header in 69th minute made it 1-1. This added more pressure on NBP. Hasnain scored to make it 2-1 in favour of Army in 82nd minute.

In the second match defending champions K- Electric outplayed Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASML) 4-0. Karachi team was on the attack right from the start and got lead inside 11 minutes when M Rasool scored.

K-Electric remained confident at half time to deal with counter ASML forwards. In the second half, Murtaza Hussain made it 2-0 in the 48th minute. M Rasool scored his second goal in 79thMinute. In the last movements of the match substitute Abdul Rehman took the advantage to make it 4-0.K-Electric is now at top of the table with 8 points from 4 games.

