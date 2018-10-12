Fit-again Rahim to play against Zimbabwe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DHAKA: Mushfiqur Rahim, who was undergoing rehabilitation for his hip injury, has recovered in time and been named in Bangladesh’s 15-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe at home.
Bangladesh have also included uncapped 30-year-old batting all-rounder Fazle Mahmud for the upcoming three-match ODI series at home against Zimbabwe, apart from recalling Mohammad Saifuddin.
Meanwhile, Tamim Iqbal misses out with a broken hand that he suffered during the Asia Cup opener in September, apart from Shakib Al Hasan who is recovering from a finger injury. The ODI series is set to begin on October 21 in Dhaka.
Squad: Masrafe Mortaza (C), Liton Das, Imrul Kayes, Nazmul Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Ariful Haque, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Nazmul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Haider, Saifuddin, Fazle Rabbi.
