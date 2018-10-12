Monaco sack coach after poor Ligue 1 start

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MONACO: Monaco, languishing 18th in Ligue 1, said Thursday that they have sacked Leonardo Jardim, who led them to a French title in 2017.Monaco wished Jardim, who also led the club to a Champions League semi-final in 2017, and his staff “the best for the future.”
The club from the principality would not comment on a replacement, but their former player Thierry Henry has been linked to the job. Henry was youth player with the club and scored seven goals in the 1997-8 Champions League as another talented Monaco team, this one coached by Arsene Wenger, reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Juventus. He was then sold to the Turin club and went on to a successful spell with Arsenal in England and World Cup and Euro-2000 winners medals with France.
MONACO: Monaco, languishing 18th in Ligue 1, said Thursday that they have sacked Leonardo Jardim, who led them to a French title in 2017.Monaco wished Jardim, who also led the club to a Champions League semi-final in 2017, and his staff “the best for the future.”
The club from the principality would not comment on a replacement, but their former player Thierry Henry has been linked to the job. Henry was youth player with the club and scored seven goals in the 1997-8 Champions League as another talented Monaco team, this one coached by Arsene Wenger, reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Juventus. He was then sold to the Turin club and went on to a successful spell with Arsenal in England and World Cup and Euro-2000 winners medals with France.
Comments