Monaco sack coach after poor Ligue 1 start

MONACO: Monaco, languishing 18th in Ligue 1, said Thursday that they have sacked Leonardo Jardim, who led them to a French title in 2017.Monaco wished Jardim, who also led the club to a Champions League semi-final in 2017, and his staff “the best for the future.”

The club from the principality would not comment on a replacement, but their former player Thierry Henry has been linked to the job. Henry was youth player with the club and scored seven goals in the 1997-8 Champions League as another talented Monaco team, this one coached by Arsene Wenger, reached the semi-finals, where they lost to Juventus. He was then sold to the Turin club and went on to a successful spell with Arsenal in England and World Cup and Euro-2000 winners medals with France.