Faisal vows to make PFF statues in accordance with FIFA

LAHORE: Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Faisal Saleh Hayat has expressed his gratitude to FIFA and AFC for extending their mandate and vows to make it accordance with FIFA statues till 2020.

In an interview with The News Faisal termed FIFA MA Committee decision ‘a right step in the right direction’ which will help promote and flourish football in Pakistan. “Pakistan football has suffered immensely due to third party interference over past three years causing massive damage. We are now in the process of rehabilitating those damages and need active and full support of FIFA and AFC. The youth of Pakistan is passionate about football and plans are already afoot to bring those motivated youth in the framework of our activities.”

The PFF chief said that the infrastructure – they had started to build in the form of ‘Goal Projects’ – has suffered huge blows due to the previous government-backed occupiers over last three years. “FIFA and AFC cooperation with the PFF is vital for the growth of the game in Pakistan, when the government support is lacking and resources are scarce.”

He said that PFF is embarking upon a phased ambitious plan involving clubs at all levels to enhance the technical and qualitative skills of players, coaches, referees, technicians and related officials.

“We have planned a comprehensive system for international competitive matches for our national teams both senior and youth including women and the main aim is to promote the skill development at every level.”

Recently, the FIFA MA Committee has extended the PFF mandate till 2020. Terming it a right step in right direction, Faisal said that the PFF is bound to implement FIFA statutes and codes as suggested. “We could not do so because of the occupation of PFF Headquarters and all related facilities including finances. The LHC declared appointment of administrator illegal and the PFF elected in the 2015 elections started functioning for the very first time from March 1, 2018. “We shall now prepare the groundwork for implementation of FIFA decisions including review and restructuring of statutes tuning them in line with FIFA till 2020. This will be a huge exercise which will entail large resources and involve every component connected to football in Pakistan.

“The aim of PFF is to take the level of football to new heights through innovative practices, building long-term durable partnerships and making use of available technologies. The PFF expects the government to fully support its efforts in mainstreaming the game and through provision of adequate resources helping in its development,” Faisal concluded.