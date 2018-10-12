NBP Blind T20 Cup starts today

LAHORE: The Pakistan Blind Cricket Council is holding the National Bank Blind T20 Cup from October 12 to 17 in Lahore and Gujranwala.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, Syed Sultan Shah stated that to 16 teams of the country will figure in the tournament, which is the biggest of its kind for visually-impaired. Sultan further informed that all the Grade I matches will be played in Lahore while Grade II games will be organised in Gujranwala.

“All the national players will represent their respective teams in the tournament,” he said and added that the event organisation is possible due to the support of National Bank, which has always come forward for help of blind cricket. He further stated that Grade I and Grade II has for the first time introduced in blind cricket.