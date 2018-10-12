Ladies Amateur Golf tees off today

ISLAMABAD: The first FEGA All-Pakistan Ladies Amateur Golf gets under way from October 12-14 at the Bahria City Pines Club situated at Murree Expressway.As many as 42 ladies golfers have already been registered to participate in the annual event. Lady golfers from Karachi Golf Club, DHA Golf & Country Club Karachi, Gymkhana Lahore, Defense Raya Lahore, Lahore Garrison Golf Club, Royal Palm Country Golf Club, Margalla Greens Golf Club, Rawalpindi Golf Club and Wah PAF Golf Club are to be seen in action for the next three days.According to Tournament Director Zeenat Ayesha the championship is open to all ladies with registered handicaps from their respective clubs. There are five categories announced for the championship. Closing ceremony will be held on October 14.