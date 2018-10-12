Pakistan’s captain-less women T20 squad named

LAHORE: Pakistan Women have named an unchanged squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20, albeit without a captain owing to the injury-forced absence of regular skipper Bismah Maroof.

The 15-member unit is the same that whitewashed the winners of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier, Bangladesh, 3-0 at Cox’s Bazar recently.With Maroof taking time off for recovery after a sinus surgery in July, Javeria Khan led the team in Bangladesh and has been named captain for their limited-overs series against Australia, starting October 18 in Malaysia. However, Pakistan Cricket Board remained hopeful of Maroof’s return for Australia series and/or the WWT20 2018.

Vice-captain Javeria would most likely continue to lead if Maroof fails to make it, but Pakistan also have the option of falling back on ex-captain and team’s senior-most player, Sana Mir. Should Maroof not return in time, this would be her second successive missed world event after being ruled out of the 2017 World Cup after just two league games. Though, Mir led Pakistan in the eight-team event last year where they failed to register a single victory.

Pakistan will launch their World T20 campaign on November 9 against Australia, before taking on India, New Zealand and Ireland in their other Group B games.

Squad: Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Umaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar.