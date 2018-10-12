Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending

PM Imran Khan seeks detailed analysis on foreign loans, spending
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

Sports

A
Agencies
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Pakistan’s captain-less women T20 squad named

LAHORE: Pakistan Women have named an unchanged squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s World T20, albeit without a captain owing to the injury-forced absence of regular skipper Bismah Maroof.

The 15-member unit is the same that whitewashed the winners of ICC Women’s World T20 Qualifier, Bangladesh, 3-0 at Cox’s Bazar recently.With Maroof taking time off for recovery after a sinus surgery in July, Javeria Khan led the team in Bangladesh and has been named captain for their limited-overs series against Australia, starting October 18 in Malaysia. However, Pakistan Cricket Board remained hopeful of Maroof’s return for Australia series and/or the WWT20 2018.

Vice-captain Javeria would most likely continue to lead if Maroof fails to make it, but Pakistan also have the option of falling back on ex-captain and team’s senior-most player, Sana Mir. Should Maroof not return in time, this would be her second successive missed world event after being ruled out of the 2017 World Cup after just two league games. Though, Mir led Pakistan in the eight-team event last year where they failed to register a single victory.

Pakistan will launch their World T20 campaign on November 9 against Australia, before taking on India, New Zealand and Ireland in their other Group B games.

Squad: Javeria Khan, Nahida Khan, Ayesha Zafar, Muneeba Ali, Sidra Ameen, Umaima Sohail, Nida Dar, Sana Mir, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Anum Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Aiman Anwar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations

Director Sajid Khan steps away from ‘Housefull 4’ following harassment allegations
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

'Housefull 4' shooting cancelled following harassment allegations on Nana, director Sajid Khan

Photos & Videos

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

Anil Kapoor lauds #MeToo movement, says girls aren't equal but superior!

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra

Sonali Bendre poses on the streets with Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra
Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed

Petition seeking ban on ‘The Donkey King’ dismissed