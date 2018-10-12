POA officials discuss SA Games participation

LAHORE: Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) has asked national sports federations to assess their requirements of their athletes for participation in the 13th South Asian Games to be held at Kathmandu, Nepal from March 9 to 18, 2019.

A first meeting of the POA and sports officials regarding the South Asian was held at Olympic House Lahore under the chairmanship of POA president Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan. They discussed in detail preparation plan for participation of Pakistan contingent in the Games. POA Secretary Khalid Mahmood informed that Pakistan Sports Board was represented by Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed Khan.