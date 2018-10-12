Egypt condemns 17 to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: An Egyptian military court on Thursday sentenced 17 people to death over a series of suicide bombings of churches claimed by the Islamic State group that left dozens dead. Another 19 people were handed life prison terms and 10 were sentenced to between 10 and 15 years, judicial and security officials said.
