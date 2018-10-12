Ex-minister jailed over deadly train crash in Argentina

BUENOS AIRES: A former transport minister has been jailed for almost six years in Argentina for his role in a 2012 train crash that killed 51 people, court officials said on Wednesday. Julio De Vido was convicted of defrauding the state by siphoning money from public works projects, indirectly leading to the wreckage. The 68-year-old, who was a planning minister with responsibility for transport during the 2007-2015 administration of former president Cristina Kirchner, says he is the victim of political persecution. He was already in prison as part of a sweeping anti-corruption investigation.