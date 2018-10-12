Trump says China thinks US ‘stupid,’ vows more pain

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Thursday accused China of thinking Americans are “stupid” and vowed that he was ready to inflict economic pain on the Asian power.

“They lived too well for too long and, frankly, I guess they think that the Americans are stupid people. Americans are not stupid people,” the outspoken mogul-turned-president told “Fox and Friends.”

Trump boasted that the $250 billion in tariffs he has slapped on Chinese products have “had a big impact.”“Their economy has gone down very substantially,” he said. “I have a lot more to do if I want to do it. I don’t want to do it but they have to come to the table.”

Trump is pressing China to improve trading conditions for US products and to end what US businesses say is widespread theft of their intellectual property.“We are not going to pay $500 billion a year to China and rebuild China,” Trump said, likely referring to the total annual imports of Chinese goods into the United States.

“We have helped rebuild China more than any other factor. We have helped rebuild it. I said it’s over.”The undiplomatic language comes as disputes mount in numerous areas between China and the United States, ending the early bonhomie between Trump and his counterpart Xi Jinping.

US authorities on Wednesday said they arrested an alleged Chinese intelligence agent for plotting to obtain trade secrets from GE Aviation and other companies. Pence warns Central American leaders on China ties: US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday warned Central American nations to be cautious when building relations with China, which has been increasingly active in the region.

Amid mounting tensions between the United States and China, Pence brought up ties with Beijing as he met in Washington with leaders of El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras as well as Mexico’s foreign secretary.

“I say to each of those nations represented here, on behalf of our administration, as you build commercial partnerships with other nations including China, we urge you to focus on and demand transparency and look after your and our long-term interests,” he said.