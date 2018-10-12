Partly cloudy

LAHORE: Dry weather with partly cloudy conditions continued to prevail in the city here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. A westerly wave is affecting extreme northern areas of the country. They predicted that mainly dry weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thunderstorm is expected at few places in Malakand Division and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Astore 30mm, Skardu 10mm, Rawalakot 04mm, Kakul and Mirkhani 01mm while snowfall was also observed at Astore (03 inch).