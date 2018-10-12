Reforms necessary in health sector: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Health Dr Yasmin Rashid has said without introducing concrete reforms, achievement of health sector goals was not possible. The minister was chairing a meeting of vice chancellors of medical universities of Punjab, according to a handout issued here on Thursday.

“To implement reforms in letter and spirit opinion of experts from medical education institutions was necessary,” she observed. The minister directed that KPK health model should also be considered for improvement in public health sector. “Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had emphasised special focus on mother and child health”, she said. Dr Yasmin Rashid while sharing details of recent “Nutrition Week” said the Health Department was able to collect comprehensive data of malnourished children, lactating and pregnant women for the first time in the history of Pakistan. “Now we were going to concentrate on programme to curb problem of malnutrition,” she vowed. The minister stressed the VCs to make medical curriculum coordinated with the need of hour. “Doctors should behave friendly with patients”, she said.

population: Punjab Minister for Population Welfare Col (R) Hashim Dogar has said we will take every possible step for the welfare of people. He said money is needed to initiate new projects. He was addressing a seminar as the chief guest organised in connection with World Population Day 2018 by Population Welfare Department.

metro train: Senior Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan visited the Urban Unit on Thursday. According to a press release issued here, he held a meeting with the officers at the Urban Unit in continuation of a consultative session which was held some two weeks ago wherein it had presented him plans for waste management operations, water and sanitation agencies, Punjab spatial strategy and economic growth of the cities. The minister was briefed on suggestions and recommendations of the Unit to make the prime minister's 100-day plan a success.