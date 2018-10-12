Youth shot dead

LAHORE : A 22-year-old man was shot dead by his opponents over an old enmity in the Shahdara police area on Thursday.

Victim Usman was on his way home after court hearing when the accused persons ambushed and killed him. He was pursuing the case of his friend, Chandi, who was killed by his opponents over a property dispute two months back. The accused persons had threatened him to kill if he didn’t stop pursuing the case.

The victim’s family placed the body at Shahdra Chowk and protested against police. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused persons.

cheque: Lahore Police gave a cheque to the widow of a martyred sub-inspector, Manzoor Ahmad, for purchase of a house on Thursday. SSP Admin Awais Ahmad Malik handed over the cheque to the martyr’s family during a ceremony held at CCPO Office.

bodies found: Two men, both unidentified so far, were found dead. A 40-year-old man was found dead in the Qila Gujjar Singh police area. Meanwhile, a 45-year-old man was found dead near Yakki Gate Bazaar in the Yakki Gate police jurisdiction.

protest: The students of Punjab University blocked Canal Road in protest against the delay in the construction of overhead bridge on the road at New Campus. The protesters said that the overhead bridge on Canal Road had not been constructed.