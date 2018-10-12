Fri October 12, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

‘Employees house allowance summary sent to cabinet’

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday told the Lahore High Court that a summary had been sent to provincial cabinet for inclusion of employees of the court’s establishment in policy of house hiring/alternate house ceiling allowance.

Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi directed the additional chief secretary to submit a compliance report along with the notification on next hearing. The LHC Deputy Register Muhammad Akmal Khan had filed a petition challenging unavailability of house hiring/house ceiling facility for the employees of the court.

The petitioner through counsel pleaded that in 1997 the government framed a new policy for official residence for employees of Civil Secretariat, Punjab Assembly and the High Court. However, he said, the government later introduced house hiring or alternate house ceiling facility allowance to the employees of the Secretariat only if not granted accommodation while employees of the LHC were totally ignored.

The petitioner said that a number of employees of the LHC had applied for government residence years ago but they had been granted the accommodation or the house hiring facility. He stated that the non-inclusion of LHC employees in the house hiring facility was an unlawful act of the government that was liable to be reviewed. Therefore, the petitioners asked the court to order the government to also implement the policy of the high court employees as per their entitlement. The judge would resume hearing on November 5.

