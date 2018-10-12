Shahbaz’s arrest victimisation: PML-N

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N, Punjab leader Malik Muhammad has said that the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif is unlawful and demanded the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) act indiscriminately on corruption with government and opposition alike without falling prey to political influence.

Addressing a press conference, the former Punjab government spokesperson said that the government was fulfilling its wish list of vengeance by acting against the Constitution and law of the country. Shahbaz Sharif’s arrest, he said, was an example of this agenda of political victimisation as he was arrested in violation of the law and Constitution. Such tactics to influence the by-election could only be expected from a PTI government, but they would not deter the spirits of the PML-N voters, he added.

Malik Muhammad said that such actions not only exposed the government’s one track mind of political victimisation but also revealed how incapable the PTI government was regarding running the country.

“Why did the government not care to read the rules and regulation before transferring the Punjab Inspector General Police, and what exactly were the orders which the IGP refuse to comply with?”, questioned Malik Muhammad. They are so desperate to practice political influence on state institutions that they do not even care to respect basic rules, which led to the embarrassment the government had to face when the transfer orders were suspended by the election commission, he added. The PTI leaders should tell the people of Pakistan who Aneel Mussarrat is and why he is so significant, he said. He said that Punjab Minister for Information and Culture exercised the powers of the Speaker of the Assembly, but the government did not take any action against him, nor did the speaker set him right. This he said goes to show the utter chaos with which the affairs of the state are being run, and added that PTI needed to conduct special workshops for their ministers and the prime minister to educate them on how a government functions and what are the rules and regulations under the law and Constitution that must be followed.

Malik said that PML-N had, with a heavy heart, tolerated this illegal and illegitimate government that came into power, only to ensure continuation of democracy in the country, however, that in no way meant that the PTI government would be allowed to disintegrate the entire system just to satiate their vengeful agenda. “The PML-N would not stand akimbo and watch every rule and regulation being obliterated by the incompetent government, we would continue to expose the blunders of the government, we condemn and reject the arrest of Shahbaz Sharif against the law and demand his immediate release; we will continue to protest against this injustice at all democratic fora and if the government does not respond to our demands, we would expand the scope and circumference of our protests.”