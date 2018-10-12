Notices to Aleem in public sector companies’ case

LAHORE: Justice Ali Akbar Qureshi of Lahore High Court on Thursday issued notices to Local Government Minister Aleem Khan and others regarding formation of public sector companies as well as political appointment of Shakil Shahid MPA as chairman of Faisalabad Waste Management Company.

The judge sought replies from the respondents until November 8. The judge directed assistant advocate general to seek the instructions from local government minister regarding the political appointment of Shakil Shahid as chairman of Faisalabad Waste Management Company.

The judge also directed a law officer to seek instructions from the secretary to chief minister whether to continue with the business of public sector companies or the present government intends to close these 56 entities after the latest corruption scandal.

Petitioner Sheraz Zaka advocate said the government on one hand pledged to bring reforms in local government system and on the other hand was not deciding the fate of public sector companies.

He submitted that the Local Government Minister Aleem Khan during the time of opposition spoke vociferously against the formation of public sector companies and at present after becoming local government minister was making political appointments in these companies in violation public sector companies rules 2013. He said that the formation of public sector companies is against the efficient functioning of local government under Article 140.