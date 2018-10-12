SSB Ranking TT tournament from today

Print Story
KARACHI: The 4th SSB Ranking Table Tennis Tournament will begin on Friday (today) here at SSB Sports Complex Nazimabad.Friday’s fixture: Girls Singles Under-15, Under-18 at 3 pm, Boys Singles Under-15, Under-18 at 4 pm, Women’s Singles at 5pm, Men’s Singles 1st round at 6:30 pm.
