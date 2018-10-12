Japanese teen Hataoka grabs lead in Incheon

INCHEON, South Korea: Japanese teenager Nasa Hataoka fired a seven-under-par 65 to secure a two-stroke lead in the first round of the LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship on Thursday, with world number one Park Sung-hyun another shot behind.

Hataoka, who is only 19 and on her second tour season but ranks 14th in the world, carded eight birdies to grab the solo lead on a blustery day at the Sky 72 Golf Club’s Ocean Course in Incheon, her round only spoiled by a bogey on the 17th.

“I nailed a lot of long putts today and read the greens really well,” Hataoka said after the round.Top-ranked Park of South Korea finished the first round at four-under 68, tied for fourth place with Minjee Lee of Australia.