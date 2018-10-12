Fri October 12, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
October 12, 2018

K-Electric crush ASM, Army pip NBP in PPFL

KARACHI: Discarded international Mohammad Rasool’s fine brace enabled holders K-Electric to whip minnows Ashraf Sugar Mills (ASM) 4-0 and rise to the top of the points table of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League at floodlit Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Wednesday night.

Rasool provided K-Electric lead in the 11th minute. The prolific Murtaza Hussain, who transferred from KRL to K-Electric ahead of this season, doubled K-Electric’s lead in the 48th minute. Rasool then added to the misery of ASM with his second goal in the 79th minute to take K-Electric to 3-0. In the dying moments, Abdul Rehman, who came as substitute in the second half, completed the rout with a nice strike.

Meanwhile, in the other tough clash of the night, former champions Army came from one goal down to beat spirited National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 2-1.Young Sher Ali put NBP ahead in the 51st minute after a barren first half. However, Army levelled through Nisar Ahmed in the 69th minute. Hasnain Abbas then struck the decisive goal for soldiers in the 82nd minute to notch a well-crafted win.NBP coach Nasir Ismail said they missed five open net chances.

“Maqbool missed three and Sher Ali squandered two chances that hurt us. Had we converted those chances it could have been a one-sided match,” Nasir said.According to sources, there was no stretcher and ambulance during the match which was against the rules.

Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Director Competitions Sajjad Mehmood said the Local Organising Committee (LOC) had been providing all these things.“I am now in Lahore and will check. But what I know is that there is no such thing and LOC is managing everything,” Sajjad said.

