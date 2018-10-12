Rizwan Sr likely to be retained as captain

KARACHI: Trials for the selection of Pakistan hockey team for Asian Champions Trophy began here at Abdul Sattar Edhi Stadium on Thursday.

Four sessions were held during the day, witnessed also by PHF president Brig (rtd) Khalid Khokhar and secretary Shahbaz Ahmed. Informed sources in the PHF told ‘The News’ that Rizwan Sr might be retained as captain for the event, which is to be held in Oman.

Chairman selection committee Islahuddin said that all players were given the opportunity to show their talent. The same strategy would be adopted on the second day, he added. He said that Ayaz Mehmood, a member of the selection committee, was not present as he was out of the country.

Qasim Khan was present on the occasion, however, he said. “Musaddiq will join us on Friday (today),” he added. He was of the view that forwards and PC specialists should score more goals. “We will see how many goals they score in four sessions on Friday,” he said.

“Our focus is to develop a good combination of forwards so that Pakistan’s longstanding problem of forwards not scoring the goals can be resolved,” he added. He did not rule out the possibility of changes to the team that participated in the Asian Games last month in Indonesia.

He added that selection committee wanted to give chances to each and every player equally to prove their form and fitness. Islah said the selection committee would consider the recommendations of the team management, led by head coach and manager Hasan Sardar.