Kohli shields Shaw fromTendulkar’s shadow

HYDERABAD, India: Virat Kohli sought to protect prolific teenager Prithvi Shaw Thursday from the weight of comparisons with India legend Sachin Tendulkar after the young batsman’s Test debut century last week.

The 18-year-old became India’s youngest player to score a debut century and his country’s second youngest in all Tests after Tendulkar — who was 17 when he made an unbeaten 119 against England in his ninth Test.

Shaw’s sparkling 134 in the first Test rout in Rajkot had some commentators dubbing him India’s “boy wonder” ahead of the tour of Australia next month.But captain Kohli warned India’s notoriously demanding fans not to expect too much too soon from Shaw.

“We are all very happy for him but I don’t think we should compare him to anyone yet or we should put him in a space where he starts feeling pressure,” Kohli told reporters.“He should be left to enjoy his cricket and slowly grow into the cricketer that we all believe he can be,” said Kohli who hailed the diminutive right hander as “supremely talented”.

“He has shown that in the first Test already and we believe he can keep repeating that because he is a very keen learner, he is a very sharp guy and he understands situations really well.”