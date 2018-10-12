Imam out of second Test with finger injury

DUBAI: Pakistan’s fast-rising opener Imam-ul-Haq was Thursday ruled out of the second Test against Australia after injuring his little finger during the Dubai match.

The 22-year-old left hander injured his finger while fielding in Australia’s second innings on Thursday which was later found to be fractured.

“Imam has fractured the fifth finger of his left hand while fielding and has been ruled out of the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from October 16,” a Pakistan Cricket Board spokesman said.

Imam scored a brilliant 76 and then 48 in the ongoing Test, fourth of his career started in Ireland in May this year.Imam will continued to be monitored before the three-match Twenty20 series against Australia starting in Abu Dhabi from October 24.

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st innings 482 (Mohammad Hafeez 126; P Siddle 3-58)

Australia 1st innings 202 (Usman Khawaja 85; Bilal Asif 6-36)

Pakistan 2nd innings 181-6 dec (Imam-ul-Haq 48; J Holland 3-83)

Australia 2nd innings

A Finch lbw b Abbas 49

Usman Khawaja lbw b Yasir 141

S Marsh c Sarfraz b Abbas 0

M Marsh lbw b Abbas 0

T Head lbw b Hafeez 72

M Labuschagne lbw b Yasir 13

*†T Paine not out 61

M Starc c Babar b Yasir 1

P Siddle lbw b Yasir 0

N Lyon not out 5

Extras: (b 13, lb 4, nb 3) 20

Total: (8 wickets; 139.5 overs) 362

Did not bat: J Holland

Fall: 1-87, 2-87, 3-87, 4-219, 5-252, 6-331, 7-333, 8-333

Bowling: Abbas 27-7-56-3, Hafeez 6-0-29-1, Yasir 43.5-9-114-4, Wahab 16-3-42-0, Bilal 37-8-87-0, Haris 9-1-16-0, Asad 1-0-1-0

Result: Match drawn

Man of the Match: Usman Khawaja (Australia)

Umpires: Richard Illingworth and and Richard Kettleborough (England). TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (India). Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka)