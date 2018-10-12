Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

Sports

REUTERS
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Ton-up Khawaja defies Pakistan in opening Test

DUBAI: Usman Khawaja batted bravely for nearly nine hours to make 141 and help Australia salvage a draw in the first Test against Pakistan on Thursday.

Set an improbable victory target of 462, Australia resumed on 136-3 hoping to survive the final day to force a draw at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.The overnight pair of Khawaja and Travis Head played sensibly to deny the Pakistan attack in the morning session and guide their team to 215-3 at lunch.

Pakistan threatened to slice through the Australian middle order when Head was trapped lbw for 72 by off-spinner Mohammad Hafeez.Debutant Marnus Labuschagne soon followed, dismissed by leg-spinner Yasir Shah for 13.

After looking vulnerable against the spinners for the first half hour on a deteriorating pitch, Australia captain Tim Paine settled down and built a crucial partnership with Khawaja.Khawaja completed his century off 224 balls with 10 fours, becoming only the fifth Australian to score a hundred in the fourth innings of a Test match in Asia.

“(The plan was to) Just bat. Wasn’t thinking too much,” Khawaja, who was adjudged man-of-the-match award, said.“It was decent but it was getting tougher and tougher. We thought that if we batted two sessions we’d be in good stead.”

Shah went on remove Khawaja, Mitchell Starc and Peter Siddle in quick succession, keeping Pakistan’s victory hopes alive until the last over of the match.But Paine (61) and Nathan Lyon (5) remained unbeaten to seal the draw as Australia finished on 362-8 - the second highest fourth-innings score by a visiting team in a test in Asia.

“It was extremely tough Test match. Pakistan played very well and had us under the pump for three days,” Paine said.“Everyone had a plan. Usman was more defensive than usual. There was a bit of a collapse but the guys have been working hard over the last few months and I’m happy everything’s gone to plan.”Abu Dhabi will host the second and final Test starting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement