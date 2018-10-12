Fri October 12, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued

Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: How to apply as registration form issued
Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP

Building 5m houses is not a joke: CJP
Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'

Imran Khan on Naya Pakistan Housing Programme: 'Most ambitious, landmark'
No need of passport for flying out of Dubai

No need of passport for flying out of Dubai
FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts

FIA unearths Ayyan’s link with fake accounts
Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing

Moody’s warns Pakistan on high debt refinancing
5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’

5m homes project launched: ‘Do not be afraid, stay calm’
IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout

IMF, Pakistan to meet as Islamabad seeks bailout
Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package

Pakistan requests IMF for bailout package
IMF and home-grown solutions

IMF and home-grown solutions

World

AFP
October 12, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Lebanon newspaper goes blank to protest political crisis

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s oldest newspaper An-Nahar went out to newsstands completely blank on Thursday to protest a political deadlock and economic woes in the tiny Mediterranean country.

Despite more than five months of wrangling, premier-designate Saad Hariri has been unable to form a new government, putting a precious $11-billion aid package at risk. An-Nahar, which was founded in 1933, published eight blank pages in print and linkless white boxes on its main page online, posting headlines but no news items.

"People are tired and An-Nahar is tired of writing up your pretexts and repeated empty promises," editor-in-chief Nayla al-Tueni said at a press conference in Beirut. "God knows how long we will wait to see" a decision on a cabinet line-up, she said.

A new government would be able to sign off on billions of dollars in aid pledged at a conference in April, notably to help boost the country’s ailing infrastructure. But political parties in the small multi-confessional country have been locked in dispute over the makeup of a future cabinet.

"The situation is no longer bearable," Tueni said, adding, however, that the newspaper was not taking sides in the ongoing wrangling. The blank issue aimed to express "our deep moral sense of responsibility as a press institution over the disastrous state of the country", she said.

Economic growth in Lebanon has plummeted in the wake of a series of political crises, compounded by the war since 2011 in neighbouring Syria. An-Nahar has faced financial difficulties in recent years, while other landmark newspapers have shuttered.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'

Doctors warn of global C-section 'epidemic'
Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Ralph is about to break the internet as Wreck It Ralph 2 unveils new trailer

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal

Girls’ education is sole guarantee of Pakistan’s prosperity and progress: Bilawal
#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

#MeToo comes to Pakistan as stand-up comedian Junaid Akram gets accused of sexual harassment

Photos & Videos

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

After sexual assault allegations on writer, 'Sacred Games' might not return for season 2

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?

What does Katrina Kaif desire to steal from Alia Bhatt?
Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?

Dimple Kapadia’s ‘Bobby’ in the streets of Italy?
On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement

On 76th birthday, Amitabh finally breaks silence on #MeToo movement