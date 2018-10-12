Modified seeds

The federal government is planning to import genetically modified maize seeds in the near future. The seed is expected to have protection against some pests and show tolerance against lethal weedicides. According to some experts, the technology, however, may prove detrimental to local maize varieties as it will contaminate them due to cross pollination. Since adverse effects of deadly weedicides are already in the limelight, local seed producers have asked the government to pressurise multinational companies to produce hybrid maize seeds locally.

There is a strong need to bind the local seed producers to ensure that hybrid maize seeds are produced domestically. This will reduce the import bill to a great extent and benefit farmers. Currently, the country spends millions of dollars in importing hybrid maize seeds from various countries. Therefore, the government should not allow the cultivation of genetically modified seeds, if it wants to protect the interest of local farmers.

Khan Faraz

Peshawar