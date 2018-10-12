Learning the language

In our country, teaching English or any other language, as a subject and as a language, is based on the Grammar Translation Method (GTM) which is about reading and writing only. This method has made students dull and less creative. For a student to engage and learn well in a classroom environment, it is necessary that he or she focuses on developing good speaking and listening skills. These skills have to be taught before teaching a student how to read and write. The direct method of teaching, which is based on four skills – Listening, Speaking, Reading and Writing, helps students express themselves not only in writing but in oral communication as well.

The government and the education department need to introduce this method at all schools with more focus on speaking and listening. It will help student to be more expressive and creative.

Laiba Muhammad Aamir

Charsadda