What is their crime?

While it is laudable that the PTI-led government has started a campaign for the restoration of illegally occupied land by the land mafia and other encroachers, the government should also consider to provide relief to the people who have been living in these housing societies for over a decade. When these houses – that were technically built illegally – are crushed, what will happen to those people who paid their hard-earned money to buy a house?

Many house owners have no idea about the legal status of their housing society. Where will they go? We agree that it is important to clear all the illegally occupied land, but the government should also recognise limitations of this drive and think of an alternative method to deal with the situation.

Muhammad Shehryar Ayub

Islamabad